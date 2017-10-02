Alabama-born performers at Route 91 Harvest Festival are safe, but shaken

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People in Alabama are struggling to make sense of the tragic mass shooting that happened in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Some of the musicians that performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival were Alabama natives.

Bradley Jordan co-owns 65 South, a company that promotes musical acts from Alabama, including Muscadine Bloodline and Tyler Reeve, both of whom were at the show.

Jordan said he decided at the last minute not to travel to Las Vegas for the festival.

“I was just terrified for all my friends out there,” Jordan told CBS42.

Jordan spoke Reeve and members of Muscadine Bloodline to make sure they were OK.

“One of the guys in Muscadine Bloodline — the bass player — somebody standing next to him got shot and was treated. I haven’t heard if the person’s OK, but I hope they are,” Jordan said. “I was texting with (Reeve), and he said him and Chris Young jumped into a trailer, and the trailer was getting shot up with bullets. They could hear them.”

The tragedy isn’t just impacting the country music community.

Birmingham talk radio host Kip Keefer has two grown sons that live in Las Vegas. One of them, Keefer said, lives close to the scene of the shooting.

“He said a lot of people ended up in his parking lot,” Keefer said. “A lot of them had obvious blood stains and were telling stories about the amount of the carnage.”

Keefer said both of his sons and his daughter-in-law are OK.