Alabama lawmakers offer condolences for Las Vegas shooting victims

(WIAT) — After a tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas, Alabama’s legislators took their time to offer condolences to the victims and their families.
From Governor Kay Ivey to members of the state legislature, you can view their words of encouragement below.
I’m praying for all affected by #LasVegas shooting. We remember those lost and injured. Senseless violence has no place in our society.
— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) October 2, 2017
Please join me in praying for the victims of the #LasVegas shooting and their loved ones. 🙏🏽
— Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) October 2, 2017
Waking to the news of the senseless killings in Las Vegas. My prayers to those injured & to the families of those who've lost loved ones.
— Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) October 2, 2017
Praying for the victims, their families and those injured in the Las Vegas massacre.
— Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) October 2, 2017
Praying for the victims and the families of the victims involved in the tragic Las Vegas shooting. Thankful for brave first responders.
— Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) October 2, 2017
Heartbroken by the horrible news in Las Vegas. I am praying for all those impacted by this atrocious act of violence. https://t.co/tzOYqKAjA7
— Rep. Martha Roby (@RepMarthaRoby) October 2, 2017
Praying for the people in Las Vegas & their families. Love seeing courageous people helping others after such an unspeakable heinous act!
— Twinkle Cavanaugh (@TwinkleforAL) October 2, 2017
The flags over Alabama Capitol are at half-staff. Praying for the victims & their families. Thank you @GovernorKayIvey 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tU8kQtm9DE
— Twinkle Cavanaugh (@TwinkleforAL) October 2, 2017
