Breast cancer survivors treated to shopping spree ahead of Race for the Cure

(WIAT) — Some breast cancer survivors were treated to a shopping spree on Monday, thanks to Academy Sports and Outdoors and Susan G Komen of North Central Alabama.

Five women got to go on a $200 shopping spree at the Academy store in Hoover.

The lucky shoppers got to pick out whatever they needed to prepare for the upcoming Race for the Cure.

“You know I have my t-shirt, which I’m definitely going to need, thanks to Academy Sports also got the limited edition yeti cup,” said Mamie Gant, a breast cancer survivor. “You see I have other items back there that I had picked out also for the race so I’m going to be ready.”

The 2017 Race for the Cure is this Saturday at Regions Field.