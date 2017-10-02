Gulf of Mexico prime breeding ground for tropical cyclones in October

By Published: Updated:
CARIBBEAN SEA - SEPTEMBER 8: In this NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma passing the eastern end of Cuba at about 8:00 am EST on September 8, 2017. Hurricane Irma barreled through the Turks and Caicos Islands as a category 4 storm en route to a destructive encounter with Florida. (Photo by NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images)

With two months left to go in the Atlantic hurricane season, we’ve already had a hurricane season we’d like to forget. August and September featured eight hurricanes, five of which reached major hurricane criteria (Category 3 or stronger). Two directly impacted the mainland U.S (Harvey brought devastating flooding to Texas and Louisiana, Irma left widespread power outages and flooding in Florida and Georgia), while Maria was the most destructive hurricane to strike Puerto Rico in 90 years. But still, as active as this season has been, it’s not over yet. And people along the Gulf Coast should take particular note of October, and where storms typically form this month.

Hurricane predictions at the beginning of the summer are largely based on climatology, or what has happened over the last 30 years or so. They can give us a look at whether a particular hurricane season will be near, above or below average. It can’t, however, predict when and where storms will make landfall. We can look to monthly climatological normals to best predict where tropical cyclones (tropical storms and hurricanes) could form and where they might go. A handy resource for this info is, of course, the National Hurricane Center. They have compiled data that goes back to the 1850s to show where hurricanes started and where they ended up. Now, most of the data collected before the satellite era of meteorology (1960s) is based on reports from mariners and island residents on the open waters of the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

You’ll see from the charts below that the Gulf of Mexico and northern Caribbean Sea, during the month of October, are fertile breeding grounds for tropical cyclone formation. One reason this is the case is the increased number of cold fronts that make it down into the Gulf and Caribbean. The tail end of these fronts can create localized areas of low pressure, that can then turn into larger areas of low pressure and take on tropical characteristics. This is why people along the Gulf Coast, including Alabama, should keep a heads up to what’s happening in the tropics and be prepared if a tropical storm or hurricane moves this way. Of course, the Storm Track Weather Team will keep you up to date if and when that happens.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s