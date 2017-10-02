Les Miles thinks LSU needs to “Sit back and see what (Orgeron) wants to do”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One year after being let go by LSU, Les Miles is still out of coaching and now analyzes the game he loves from afar.

“It’s enjoyable. It gets me close to the game I love,” Miles said Monday before speaking to the Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club. “The drama that goes on in between the lines is where I’m trained to compete and where I’m best. Shining a light on the drama that goes on inside the lines from outside that venue is a first time for me.”

Questions to Miles quickly shifted to the Bayou Bengals and their current state. LSU is 2-2 on the season after losing their Homecoming game Saturday against Troy, 24-21.

“It’s hard for me to know. I’m not in the building every day,” Miles said when asked about the Tigers’ issues. “I think there’s change, but you almost got to sit back and see what (head coach Ed Orgeron) wants to do. I, uh…I don’t know.”

Miles said the simple issues for the Tigers is the offense can’t move the ball while the defense can’t win the line of scrimmage. He doesn’t see LSU as a lost cause just yet, thought.

“They certainly have the ability to do so, long term,” he said. “I hope they get it fixed soon. No matter how ugly it looks right now, they still have their opportunity of controlling their own destiny just by winning out, and certainly that would be my desire.”

When asked if the Tigers would be in this situation if he were still the head coach, Miles avoided a direct comment, but did say it was “A nice thing to say, but I don’t know if it’s true.”

To hear more from Les. including his thoughts on the current race in the SEC and if he wants to coach again, check out the video at the top of the page.