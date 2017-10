Tusacloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — Nick Saban addressed the media Monday as the Crimson Tide began preparations for Texas A&M.

Alabama is coming off a dominant 66-3 win over Ole Miss last Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. However the coach is preaching to his players that they cannot get complacent despite their dominant start to the SEC season.

Alabama and Texas A&M will kick off at 6:15 PM from College Station, TX on Saturday, October 7th.