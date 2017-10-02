President of Alabama gun rights group weighs in on Las Vegas tragedy

By Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Las Vegas shooting is sparking discussion about gun control around the country, and now a Tuscaloosa gun rights advocacy group is weighing in on the tragedy.

Eddie Fulmer is the president of Bama Carry.

Fulmer tells CBS42 that this is not the time to debate gun laws or call for tougher gun legislation. As a member of Bama Carry, he says people have the constitutional right to bear arms, and terrible tragedies should not change fundamental rights.

“An evil person who wants a weapon is going to get a weapon no matter what gun laws you pass,” Fulmer said. “And gun laws in my opinion only restrict the law-abiding citizens who will go through the proper channels to get one.”

Bama Carry has 1,000 members.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s