(WKRG) — Students began sheltering in place on the University of Southern California campus for reports of shots fired around 2:22 p.m. on Monday, but there was no shooting according to the LAPD.

Los Angeles Police conducted a search with USC campus police and declared the situation to be all clear around 2:59 p.m.

The information was provided through twitter, and can be read below.

Police Activity at 610 Childs way JFF on UPC Campus. Please avoid area, Shelter in place threat or danger to the US https://t.co/uJmsuufIgf — USC (@USC) October 2, 2017

…not confirmed. Shelter in place. (end) — USC (@USC) October 2, 2017

We can confirm there’s been NO shooting on @USC Campus. Systematic search was conducted in coordination with @USCDPS. No danger to community — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017