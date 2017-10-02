State’s trauma center network always prepared for emergency

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Mass casualty attacks like the one that killed 58 in Las Vegas are not the norm, but first responders have to stay ready anyway.

That’s why Alabama has a statewide network of trauma centers that are set up to work together with each other in the event of a major emergency. Through the Alabama Trauma Communication Center, these centers can communicate effectively to save the most lives possible.

“We have all of the trauma hospitals in the state in an intranet system,” said Joe Acker, executive director of BREMSS, the Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services System. “They keep status, hat paramedic calls us, and we rout the patient to the appropriate hospital.”

If an mass casualty event ever happened in Alabama, the centers would be ready to jump into action.

“Once we determined it was a mass casualty incident, ” Acker said, “we would bring all the hospitals in this region and possibly the state up on the same radio frequency so everybody knows what’s going on.”

The network is one way emergency professionals prepare for the worse. They also keep the mindset that the worst can be inevitable.

“These things are getting more frequent,” Dr. Jeffrey Kerby, a trauma surgeon at UAB said. “And we have to be prepared.”