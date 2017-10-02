Tom Petty found unconscious, in full cardiac arrest, reports say

BREAKING NEWS:

Music legend Tom Petty is reportedly in critical condition after being found unconscious in full cardiac arrest, according to multiple media outlets.

Petty is said to have been found not breathing at his home in Malibu, California. Medical personnel rushed him to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on life support.

The 66-year-oold rock star, known for performing as “Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers,” in considered one of the most transcendent pioneers of modern rock n’ roll.