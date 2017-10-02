Tuscaloosa agency helping hurricane victims

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)-Three hurricanes this summer have devastated storm victims in Florida, Texas and the Caribbean causing flooding and loss of life.

Because of so much damage done a Tuscaloosa organization is mounting an effort to help storm victims. The Indian River’s Mental Health Center has set up a hurricane relief donation center. Barbara Friedman Brown is chairperson of the board.

“I think we can look at the area’s: Houston, South Florida and the Caribbean islands and see the massive devastation. And we just wanted, the board and staff at Indian Rivers we just wanted in some way to help those individuals. And so we decided to set up a hurricane victims donation center. In Tuscaloosa we know what natural disasters can do after April, 27 2011 so it is our turn to help these people who need help”.

The center is seeking donations to assist victims. Brown says they are collecting: paper products, bottled water, baby formula and clean clothing. A temporary location has been set up at 4730 McFarland Boulevard East. Organizers are looking for volunteers. The donation center is open Monday through Friday 10am-3pm. Saturday from 9am-1pm and Sunday 2pm-5pm.