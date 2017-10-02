Tuscaloosa PD arrest sex offender for breaking into women’s homes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police arrested a suspect for second-degree burglary after breaking into two different residences.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of 9th Street on Sunday around 5:30 a.m. One female victim told police she was woken up by a male suspect touching her leg. She said she screamed and the victim fled.

A short while later, officers responded to another residence in the 600 block of Gene Stallings. According to police, a male suspect had entered a female’s room in that residence as well. He fled from that residence and took some alcoholic beverages.

The suspect has been identified as Mitchell Dwight Hines. He was located and identified by witnesses and victims. He is currently at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on two charges of second-degree burglary on a $60,000 bond.

Hines is a registered sex offender and was arrested in 2016 for violating the Sex Offender and Registration and Notification Act.