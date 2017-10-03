Alabama man arrested for terrorist threat after Facebook posts referencing Vegas

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bay Minette man has been arrested after allegedly making posts referencing the Las Vegas mass shooting.

23-year-old Joel Logan Gilliam is being held without bond in the Baldwin County Jail on a terrorist threat charge.

A News 5 viewer sent screenshots of posts made on Gilliam’s Facebook page yesterday. One reads, “Who wants to come slaughter all of bay minette like vegas…”(sic) and another reads, “For those (expletive) who are 6 feet under in vegas Lucifer blessed me with eternal life for that (expletive)” (sic).

It appears the posts have since been deleted. In its place, an apology remains, reading “I’m sorry for the things i said it was just a jokei didnt mean to offend anyone my heart does go out to those who where killed and injured!” (sic)

The jail log lists Gilliam as homeless.

This is a developing story. News 5 will continue to provide more details as they come.