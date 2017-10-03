Birmingham residents head to the polls to vote in run-off races

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham residents are headed to the polls today to vote in the election runoffs for several races in the city.

In the Mayor’s race, incumbent Mayor William Bell is taking on former Birmingham City Schools board member Randall Woodfin.

For city council, there are three runoffs. Incumbent Kim Rafferty is taking on Hunter Williams, in District Five, Incumbent Jonathan Austin faces Darrell O’Quinn, and in District Nine John Hilliard is facing Roderick Royal.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. tonight. Stick with CBS 42 on air and online for the latest election news and results after the polls close.