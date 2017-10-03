Business expert chimes in on Birmingham’s bid to lure Amazon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham continues to lure Amazon to bring its HQ2 to the Magic City.

It’s hard to miss the huge Amazon replica boxes spread throughout the city, trying to create buzz around the initiative being called, #BringAtoB.

Just last week, several Central Alabama mayors showed their support for Birmingham’s bid for Amazon’s second headquarters. Birmingham joins a long list of cities including Atlanta and Dallas, which are all vying for Amazon’s interest.

In September, Amazon announced it was looking for bids. The company said it would hire as many as 50,000 employees for its new headquarters.

CBS42 reached out to Samford University finance professor Rusty Yerkes to get a better idea about what Amazon is looking for and if Birmingham has the capabilities to meet those expectations.

“They need to be up and running with close to 500-thousand square feet by 2019, so whether that’s existing space or new space, either way, that plays into our favor,” Yerkes said. “We’re home to some of the largest construction firms in the nation.”

Amazon is looking for a HQ2 home with a focus on cost of living, quality of life and a nice economic incentives package.

“If you look at our track record whether it’s Mercedes, Hyundai, Honda or Toyota or the steel industries, I’m confident that cooperation with academia, government and industry we’ll be able to put together something,” said Yerkes.

Yerkes says Amazon is also looking for a city with bike lanes and international transportation.

“It’s doable. No question about it, Birmingham is on the move. We have the right people that are putting together a fantastic proposal, I’m very optimistic that it’s doable,” he said.

The city’s bid is due October 19.