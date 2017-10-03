Gus Malzahn meets with media as Auburn prepares for Ole Miss

AUBURN, Ala. (WAIT) – Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn addressed the media Tuesday for his weekly press conference. Malzahn said he expects every running back to be available Saturday against the Rebels.

Auburn, ranked 12th in the latest AP Poll, is coming off an impressive 59-10 win over Mississippi State. The Tigers defense continues to be dominant and remains the only FBS team to hold every opponent at 14 points or less.

“When you look at Ole Miss offensively, really the thing that stands out to me is their offensive skill. I think at receiver they are as good as anybody in the league. I think their quarterback is a guy that can really make things happen when things break down. He has a little Johnny Manziel in him as far as being able to create things on his own, and he is a very good athlete. Defensively, Wesley McGriff is their defensive coordinator, an excellent coach. He was with us last year and does a super job as far as that goes. Really, I think it will be a good test for us. I know they had a tough game last week. We are expecting their best. Our guys understand that they are talented and we’ve got to be ready to play.

Our message has been ‘get better each week,’ and I think we had a very solid game overall last week. Our challenge has been to continue to get better. On a side note, one of the all-time Auburn greats, Buddy Davidson, is going to have his 700th-consecutive game, and I think that is a really big deal. He has meant a lot to Auburn for a really long period of time, really devoted his life to Auburn, so I just wanted to give him a shout out. I think that is very impressive,” said Malzahn.

Auburn will host Ole Miss, Saturday, October 7th, kickoff set for 11 A.M. at Jordan-Hare Stadium.