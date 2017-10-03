Kids in the Magic City have their own city guide in ‘Down in the Ham’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -– A new children’s book is on the shelves in the Magic City and it’s taking kids on a tour of historic landmarks in Birmingham’s history.

Ashley Chesnut paid a visit to Greenville, SC where they have a children’s book written about their famous mice statues. It was a hit with her children. She thought it would be a great idea to bring that idea to Birmingham, featuring some of the landmarks that define the historic city.

Chesnut moved her family to Birmingham from Georgia back in 2008. Putting together the book was also a way for her family to learn more about where they were moving.

The guide is called “Down in the Ham: A Child’s Guide to Downtown Birmingham”. It’s a story narrated by the Vulcan.

“Down in the Ham” can be found in numerous bookstores and gift shops across the area, as well as online. For more information, visit this link: http://downintheham.com/books/