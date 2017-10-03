Kids in the Magic City have their own city guide in ‘Down in the Ham’

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -– A new children’s book is on the shelves in the Magic City and it’s taking kids on a tour of historic landmarks in Birmingham’s history.

Ashley Chesnut paid a visit to Greenville, SC where they have a children’s book written about their famous mice statues. It was a hit with her children. She thought it would be a great idea to bring that idea to Birmingham, featuring some of the landmarks that define the historic city.

Chesnut moved her family to Birmingham from Georgia back in 2008. Putting together the book was also a way for her family to learn more about where they were moving.

The guide is called “Down in the Ham: A Child’s Guide to Downtown Birmingham”. It’s a story narrated by the Vulcan.

“Down in the Ham” can be found in numerous bookstores and gift shops across the area, as well as online. For more information, visit this link: http://downintheham.com/books/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s