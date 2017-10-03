MISSING: 6-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl missing in Alabama

By Published:
Zachariah Omari Snuggs (6) and Taryiez Jackson (15) missing out of Ozark, AL.

(WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing children out of the Ozark area.

On Friday, September 29th, 6-year-old Zachariah Omari Snuggs and 15-year-old Taryiez Jackson were taken from their home in Ozark and never returned. Officials believe they may be with Sharon Rodriguez (44) and Brendan Govan (27). They could be traveling towards Panama City, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, or North Carolina.

Sharon Rodriguez (44) and Brendan Govan (27)

Zachariah Omari Snuggs is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’0″ and 60 pounds. Taryiez Jackson is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’11” and 85 pounds.

Rodriguez’s vehicle is a black Jetta Volkswagen. Her license plate number is 9275AY6.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Omari Snuggs and Taryiez Jackson, please contact the Ozark Police Department at (334) 733-0803 or call 911.

