Remains found in Hueytown, cause of death undetermined

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A body has been found in Hueytown, and now police are searching for answers, according to the Jefferson County coroner.

The coroner’s office told CBS42 News that the remains were found in a wooded area near Virginia Drive in Hueytown on Monday night. The remains were removed from the scene on Tuesday.

The office was able to identify the remains as Jerry Wayne Wells, 47, from Bessemer. At this time, his cause of death has not been determined.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.