Rights group wants Leeds to stop performing halftime show

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) based in Wisconsin wants Leeds High School to stop performing its halftime show. The group says the show is designed to resemble a Christian church service and that it imposes religion on the performers and the audience.

However, Leeds City Schools Superintendent John Moore says the performance is a variety show, not a religious one.

“Our show is not a religious performance,” said Moore. “There’s a classical piece from Beethoven in it, there’s a popular song from the radio in the 1960’s in it, there’s a Hank Williams song in it — one that everybody pretty much knows. It’s a nod to Alabama.”

According to information published on the right’s groups website, a concerned local parent contacted them, but Moore said the school system had not received any complaints.

FFRF took issue with props used in the show, namely benches used by the dance line that resemble church pews.

“We’re going to take a look at our props before this Friday and we may make some adjustments there because we want to be very sensitive to everyone’s sensibilities and we certainly want to stay within the parameters of the Constitution. We take that very seriously,” Moore said, but he indicated the show and songs are not going away.

As for the band director: “I have spoken with the band director. He has been completely mischaracterized by this organization. He never told any student that if you don’t like the program then you can quit the band,” said Moore.

The superintendent said their legal council is confident that the show can continue.