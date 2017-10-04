AG Steve Marshall announces legal action against casinos that allegedly operate illegal electronic bingo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Wednesday that the state would be filing multiple lawsuits against casinos in five counties that continue to operate “illegal slot machines,” according to a release from his office.

The lawsuits call upon local courts to prohibit defendants from promoting, operating, and transporting “electronic bingo” machines and slot machines in their counties. The state also filed motions for preliminary injunctions to “cease unlawful gambling operations in these counties while lawsuits are pending,” according to the release.

The lawsuits were filed in Greene, Houston, Lowndes, Macon, and Morgan counties against casinos, machine manufacturers and vendors, and governmental authorities reportedly responsible for licensing and overseeing bingo operations in those counties.

“It is the responsibility of the Attorney General to ensure that Alabama’s laws are enforced, including those laws that prohibit illegal gambling,” Marshall stated in the release. “Through multiple rulings in recent years, the Alabama Supreme Court has made it abundantly clear that electronic bingo and the use of slot machines are illegal in all Alabama counties. Therefore, we have taken action to hold accountable those who defy the laws of our state. These lawsuits represent a comprehensive legal approach developed by the Attorney General, with the assistance of the Office’s career experts, to finally put a stop to illegal gambling.”