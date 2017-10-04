Alabama law enforcement agencies discuss outdoor event safety after Las Vegas shooting



PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, law enforcement agencies across Alabama have already had meetings to discuss safety at outdoor events.

From concerts to fairs to festivals, there will be plenty of things to do outside in the cooler fall weather.

“I go to a lot of concerts at Oak Mountain, Chris Stapleton being the last. It was a really enjoyable experience,” said Kellie Reyner.

Reyner is one of thousands of people who fall under the watchful eye of Pelham Police during events at Oak Mountain Amphitheater. While police rarely can discuss specifics of security details, Pelham Police said that area departments are always looking for ways to improve safety.

“It makes us change our approach to the way we do our job and how we protect people. We’re always looking to see the changes we can make to make our city safer than it was,” said Captain Pat Cheatwood.

Police in Cullman are also thinking about safety outside. This week, Cullman Police met to discuss what information had been shared from the Las Vegas shooting. Cullman is home to outdoor events “Rock the South” and “Oktoberfest.”

Chief Kenny Culpepper said the department typically will talk with other agencies to try and improve safety after any major incident. Culpepper told CBS 42 that CPD recently looked at lines of people coming in and out of events, following lessons learned from an attack overseas.

Still, some people are hesitant about outdoor gatherings following the recent violence.

“I double think it, if it is not important as my life,” said Natalie Maldonado, who lives in Pelham.

Police say to be more aware of your surroundings. That includes looking for suspicious activity, reporting it, and planning where you would run or hide during an emergency.

With some big events ahead, officers won’t be taking any chances.

“We’re going to be more cognizant than we were the last show, but we hope that all the patrons do the same thing,” said Capt. Cheatwood.

Those who frequently attend concerts are glad to hear officers are already thinking about event safety. Reyner said the incident won’t keep her from having a good time and enjoying her life.

“We should continuously go to these concerts and support the artists that we love and not live in fear of the kind of acts that were done in Vegas,” said Reyner.