Bessemer Police swear in new chief

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s a new top cop in the city of Bessemer.

Mayor Kenneth Gulley appointed veteran officer Mike Roper as the new police chief. Roper was sworn in on Wednesday at the Bessemer Civic Center.

Roper has worked with the department for 27 years, but he told CBS42 that he never thought he would make it to this point, and is ready to serve the community.

“This job is totally community service. Totally community service,” Roper said. “And I try to lead. I’ve always done it. I lead by example. I won’t ask my officers to do anything I wouldn’t do.”

Roper grew up around the area in Roosevelt City, he tells CBS42 News that he plans to retire with the Bessemer Police Department

