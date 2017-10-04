Birmingham voters decide on 3 city council members, 5 school board members

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In addition to voting in a new mayor, Birmingham residents also chose three members of the City Council and five School Board members in Tuesday’s runoff elections.

City Council

In District 2, Hunter Williams defeated incumbent Kim Rafferty with more than 70% of the vote for. City Council President Johnathan Austin lost his spot in District 5 to Darrell O’Quinn. John Hilliard will be the representative in District 9 after beating Roderick Royal in the runoff election.

School Board

School Board seats were up for grabs in Districts 1,4,5,7 and 8. Douglas Ragland beat Cedric Small to represent District 1. Daagye Hendricks won District 4 over Edward Maddox. In District 5, David McKinney lost to Michael Millsap. Patricia McAdory won with 60% of the vote over Walter Wilson in District 7. Sonja Smith will go on to represent District 8 after winning over Patricia Bozeman-Henderson.