Decatur Work Release inmate escapes from job assignment

By Published:

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a work release inmate who escaped from his assigned job location early Wednesday morning.

Christian Anthony Legendre was being held at the Decatur Work Release Center. He escaped from his job assignment in Florence, Alabama around 12:35 a.m.

He is described as a 23-year-old white male with green eyes and red hair. He is 5’8″ and 146 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with CSS initials, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Legendre was arrested for second-degree burglary and is serving a 5-year sentence.

If you see this inmate or have any information that may lead to his capture, please contact ADOC at 1 (800) 831-8825

