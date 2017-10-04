Downtown Tuscaloosa parking deck project fails

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)-A plan to improve downtown parking in Tuscaloosa has been put on hold..

The City Council was working with a developer to add more parking, but the deal did not work out. Last year the council approved the construction of a new four story parking deck that would have created 253 parking spaces. City Councilman Kip Tyner says the developer back out of the project.

“It’s very disappointing, I’ve said for the last few years its coming, its coming. So now it is disappointing to know its off the table” Tyner said.

The proposed parking deck would have been located in Temerson Square behind the Trustmark Bank building. Business owner Robert Wildman is disappointed. He owns Wilhagans Grill and Tap Room. Wildman supports any effort that would improve parking.

“Obviously it would be nice to have. Most anybody who parks down here for work or entertainment would like to have more parking. Its unfortunate the ball got dropped. We don’t know everything that is going on. But it would be nice to see somebody pick it up” Wildman said.

Kip Tyner says its now back to the drawing board.

“I know that we are not just going to stop, we will try to find another way and another partner. There has got to be someone there”.

Tyner says the City Council had agreed to contribute $500,000 dollars to the project with the developer adding one million dollars. Business owner Robert Wildman is hoping the City can find another developer. Wildman says parking is terrible downtown and worries about how it can impact his profits.

“There is times when I can’t even get a spot in front of my own place. So if I can’t the customers can’t. So it becomes inconvenient for customers to have to walk to my place”.

Kip Tyner says the topic of downtown parking will be addressed again in two weeks.