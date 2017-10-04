Hueytown man recalls Las Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV (WIAT) – Barry Smith was at Redneck Riviera, hoping to see country act Big & Rich when they finished up at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival–when he started to notice a heavy police presence in the area.

“It was police, helicopters, medical personnel…pretty much all night,” he explained.

Smith said that he and his fellow travelers knew that the Route 91 Festival was going on, but they made the decision to go to Redneck Riviera where there was going to be a smaller crowd. A short time later, they were on lock-down.

“It was very scary because at the time they didn’t know how many shooters,” he said. “They kept saying that they’d taken one down, but after it was all said and done [we learned] he had taken his own life. But rumors–you know rumors get out quick. At that time there were rumors that it was an ISIS situation or there might have been multiple shooters.”

Smith was only four blocks away from the shooting scene. It was some time before they were able to leave the venue and go to their hotel–which was also under lock-down.

“Every time we looked up, the number of injuries were going up,” he said. Smith and his family stayed in their hotel room and watched coverage of the massacre.

The next day, they went back out on the Las Vegas strip, feeling confident that security had the situation under control.

“The police presence was much greater,” he said. “I mean, every hotel, everything we’ve been to since the shooting…police presence is everywhere now, sitting up on high spots, looking with machine guns and just scattered throughout the city.”

Smith described the mode in Las Vegas as somber–especially near the scene of the shooting. “There are a lot of vigils,” he explained. “The marquees have got the ‘Pray for Las Vegas’. All of the marquees read that, and people are bringing down sheets where you can sign them and list prayers. There’s balloons and all kinds of stuff tied all down the strip.”

Smith said that many of the hotels also have a kind of photo filter that can be shared on social media that uses the hashtag, Take Vegas Back. He posted one of the pictures using the filter on his Facebook page.

“It’s a crazy world and it can happen anywhere,” Smith said. “It happened here this time.” Out of respect for the victims, Smith said that many of the hotels and venues cancelled shows. He said that he and his family will be back in the future.