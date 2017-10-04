Political action group holds ‘Write to Amazon’ event as a part of #BringAtoB campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School is giving citizens a chance to participate in the campaign to bring the second Amazon headquarters to Birmingham.

The school’s political action club is inviting the public to join them in writing letters to Amazon in conjunction with the #BringAtoB campaign. The company could bring nearly 50,000 jobs and strong economic development to the city.

Participants are encouraged to write letters explaining why Birmingham is the perfect city. Find event details below:

Friday, Oct. 6th

Railroad Park

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7th

Railroad Park and the Pizitz Food Hall

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For more on the #AtoB campaign, visit bringatob.com.