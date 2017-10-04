Rob Ehsan talks UAB “Hoops After Dark” event, Blazers basketball

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – The UAB men’s and women’s basketball teams will tip off the 2017-18 season during Homecoming week with the Blazers “Hoops After Dark” at Bartow Arena. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The annual preseason celebration also features a special performance by EDM artists DrFameus and Drizno.

Fans are invited to the Bartow Arena lawn at 6 p.m. to meet the UAB football team in conjunction with Blazer fan fest, which will include inflatable games, autograph signing by UAB coaches and student-athletes, food trucks and more.

“We feel like we’ve always had one of the most creative and unique preseason events in the country,” head men’s basketball coach Robert Ehsan said. “This year we’re thrilled to be able to continue that tradition as we move the event into Bartow Arena for the first time. We’re looking forward to putting on a show for our fans with some exciting basketball and an electrifying concert.”

Ehsan also spoke to CBS42 about UAB’s 2017-18 season. The Blazers’ look to make a run at the NCAA Tournament with a talented incoming class and both leading scorers returning.