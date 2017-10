Related Coverage Etowah County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Boaz

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Etowah County Sheriffs made a second arrest in the murder of 42-year-old Kevin Charles Jones.

18-year-old Avery Grizzard was arrested and charged with one count of murder. Grizzard was with another teen, Ty Jordan Kirkland, when Kirkland allegedly shot and killed the victim after a verbal confrontation. The shooting happened on September 15th in the 600 block of Sunset Trail.

Grizzard is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.