Small town makes big steps to combat crime

SIPSEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Sipsey say the community center and an abandoned school were both targeted by criminals over the weekend.

The community center is riddled with nine bullet holes and wrapped in crime tape.

Police Chief Mareshah Moses said no one was hurt, and he believes the crime is connected to a rash of other crimes in the town, including home break-ins and a copper wire theft at a nearby abandoned school.

Moses said the theft caused significant damage inside the school.

“We’re not sitting down. We’re not taking this lightly,” Moses said. “There is a reward for any information on the person or persons that did vandalize the community center, that has vandalized the school.”

The reward is $500.

Anyone with information can call the Sipsey Police Department at (205) 255-6699, or message their Facebook page.

The Facebook page was started by Moses when he was hired in May. He hopes to use it as a tool to engage with the community, and allow them to report crime.

Prior to that, Sipsey’s police department didn’t even have its own phone number, and its only employee was its previous chief.

The city of less than 500 was, and still is, gripped by the notion that talking about crime would have consequences — only for the person reporting it, and not for the person committing it.

“We shouldn’t be afraid to speak out against lawlessness, but we do have some people who are,” said City Councilor Brenda Ramsey-Robinson, a lifelong Sipsey resident who was elected in November. “I’m not one of those people.”

She and other city leaders hired Moses to crack down on crime.

He’s since hired six reserve officers, who patrol the community, issue citations and can make arrests under Moses’ supervision.

Moses showcases their work on the Facebook page, posting about everything from speeding tickets to drug busts.

“I’m not going to say we don’t still have crime here, because we do, but it has drastically decreased since (Moses) has been here,” Ramsey-Robinson said. “It’s just his presence… we’ve got somebody who’s going to — we’re going to prosecute you if we found out if you broke the law.”