Police detain person suspected of arson after apartment fire displaces 10 families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police detained one person suspected of arson in connection with an apartment fire that has displaced at least 17 people.

Birmingham Fire responded to the 1400 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest early Wednesday morning. According to Sergeant Walker with Birmingham Police, the fire was a case of arson.

The suspect was transported to UAB Hospital after requesting medical attention. Sgt. Walker says he will be taken into custody for questioning.

According to the fire chief, the apartment building contained 10 units which were all affected by the fire. Officials had to cut power to the building, which has displaced the occupants. Authorities have notified the Red Cross.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.