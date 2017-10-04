Suspect arrested in connection with UAB Hospital robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a reported robbery at UAB Hospital, according to a release from the university.

On Tuesday, an employee of the hospital was reportedly struck on the head and robbed of their cellphone around 9:55 p.m. on the crosswalk connecting the second floors of the North Pavilion and the Women and Infant Center. No weapon was involved and no medical care was administered to the victim, according to the release.

Police took Imoan Hudson into custody without incident around 12:30 a.m. in a hospital parking deck on 4th Avenue. Hudson has been charged with 3rd Degree Robbery in connection with the incident and is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.