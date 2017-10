(WIAT) — The United States Supreme Court has made a decision on the Jeffery Lynn Borden execution, according to Bob Horton with the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The court vacated Borden’s stay of execution, and the state will carry out the execution as ordered by the state supreme court at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

RELATED: Alabama inmates ask state Supreme Court to stop executions

The execution will take place at the William C. Holman correctional facility in Atmore.