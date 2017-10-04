UAB students ramp up Homecoming festivities with Gurney Derby

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mid-day on a hot stretch of 13th Street South at UAB, 20 teams squared off for the gurney derby title. It’s a homecoming tradition, but this year it’s all about the return of UAB Football.

“Ladies and gentlemen this is the greatest thing to happen to UAB ever!” said Mac Howley, a UAB student competing in the derby.

“I’ve been to the past couple gurney derbies and just seeing the turnout for this in comparison, it’s been pretty big,” said Jared Chesnut, a UAB student who was also MC-ing the event.

At UAB’s first game of the season, they broke an attendance record at Legion Field with more than 45,000 fans.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Chesnut. “When Saturday goes down, who knows? We might just break the record at Legion Field again.”

At the derby, Public Enema Number One was the team to beat, but it couldn’t be done.

Ultimately, however, every racer competing is a Blazer.

“I gotta say. My family here, we brought it together at the end,” said Howley. “We may not have been first, but you know what? We’re UAB, so we’re always first, ladies and gentlemen!”