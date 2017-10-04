What’s the future of Bell’s major projects?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – There’s a new mayor in Birmingham with a new set of goals. The question now is what he’ll do about his predecessor’s priorities.

Randall Woodfin takes office Nov. 28 following his victory over incumbent William Bell Tuesday night. Bell was working on several major projects including the possibility of luring the World Games to the Magic City in 2021. CBS 42 asked Woodfin how he would handle that going forward.

“In order for that to be successful, it’s a two-for,” he said. “It’s not all about attracting people to our city to make sure they have a good time. There has to be balance to make sure we take care of people here. There’s no better way to do that than to make sure, as mayor, I invest in our city’s infrastructure. And we failed at that over the last seven years.”

As for other projects like bringing in Amazon, Woodfin will see how they fit within Birmingham’s bigger picture.

“Any project or development that’s in the best interest of the City of Birmingham, I think it’s in the city’s best interest to move those projects forward. Any project that’s not, we need to take a second look at it.”

Woodfin also has a set of short-term goals, which he hopes to accomplish by late October when the new city council members take office.

“The next 21 days will be critical or pivotal to us being in a space to hit the ground running,” he said. “So I think from there, not only initiating and having conversations with the existing council, but also taking a look at how money’s been spent as well as a personnel assessment. So these are some of the things we have to start doing right away.”