JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire crews battled the heavy flames of an early morning house fire before finding one body inside the home.

Firefighters responded to the 5600 block of Drug Hollow Road Thursday morning. Crews had to go into defensive mode before they could enter the burning home.

The coroner’s office and the State Marshal are currently on the scene.

The fire is still under investigation. WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.