Etowah County asks community not to be alarmed ahead of active shooter drill

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An active shooter drill will take place at Sardis High School as a part of the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) and the Run, Hide, Fight training provided by the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

The exercise will simulate an active shooter situation inside the high school building. Law enforcement will also respond in the simulation.

The goal of the exercise is to better prepare students, faculty, and staff in the event that an active shooter situation did occur on the school’s campus.

“We hope no one ever has to use this training but, want everyone to be ready for whatever situation arises,” said Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

The drill will take place on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.