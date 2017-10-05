Gov. Ivey recommends voluntary evacuations for Gulf Shores, Orange Beach area ahead of Nate

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) –The Baldwin County Emergency Management Office held a conference call Thursday afternoon with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

The Governor recommended voluntary evacuations in the county’s coast areas: the Causeway, Orange Beach, and Gulf Shores.

Baldwin EMA officials will hold a 4pm meeting with the city mayors to see what they think of a voluntary evacuation.

As of now, there are no plans to open any shelters in the area.

Governor Ivey is expected to hold a news conference at 5pm on the state’s preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Nate is expected to begin affecting Alabama over the weekend.