Local dancer makes it from Birmingham to Broadway with her debut in ‘Carousel’

Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -– Many aspire to make it to the Big Apple and become a star along the Great White Way. One young lady from Birmingham is making that dream come true.

Scarlett Walker will be making her Broadway debut as part of the ensemble in the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein, Golden Age musical ‘Carousel’. It’s making a comeback in February after more than two decades.

23-year-old Scarlett moved to New York City last year from the University of Alabama. She started dancing at age 2 and she says the years of sacrifice for her passion really pays off when accomplishing your dreams.

For more about the show and ticket information, follow this link: Broadway.com

