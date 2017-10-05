Pell City parents express concern after NFL debate leads to racially explicit threat

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Concerned parents flocked to Pell City High School Thursday to check their children out of school after a week of mounting racial tension.

It all started last week in the classroom when a student chose not to stand during the pledge of allegiance amid discussions of the ongoing NFL #TakeAKnee controversy–and parents tell us, there was a confrontation with another student who was disciplined.

Since then, American flags started showing up on cars. Two students displaying those flags told us, they just want to express their patriotism. But they said they think other students did it to provoke.

“Social media right now is killing us.”

Racially-charged Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook posts led a lot of parents to show up at the high school Thursday morning to talk to administrators and check out their kids.

Parents tell us that there was one post in particular that was sent out last night over Snapchat that made them weary enough to show up at school with some questions and concerns for administrators. Many parents also checked their children out of school.

That post threatened black students to stay away from the school or be hanged.

Administrators tell us that student safety is their main priority and that they have increased security on campus today, and that they will on Friday for the football game.

The FBI is aware of the situation as well, and they are looking into a partnership with the Pell City Police Department to investigate the source of some of these threats.

Friday morning, there will be a prayer vigil held at the practice field at 7:15 a.m.