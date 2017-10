BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after their vehicle overturned several times Thursday evening around 7 p.m. on I-59 S at the Tallapoosa St. exit.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Capt. Watson tells CBS 42 only one vehicle was involved in the wreck. The car flipped multiple times, trapping the person inside.

Fire and rescue crews extricated the victim from the vehicle, and they were transported to the hospital.