Photos: Las Vegas Shooting Victims

This undated photo shows Jessica Klymchuk, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo provided by Avonna Murfitt shows her son, Adrian Murfitt, of Anchorage, Alaska, who was one of the people killed when a gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Courtesy of Avonna Murfit via AP)

This undated photo shows Rhonda LeRocque, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Denise Burditus, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Angie Gomez, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated employee identification photo provided by the Manhattan Beach Unified School District shows Sandy Casey, who was one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Manhattan Beach Unified School District via AP)

This undated official photo provided by the Manhattan Beach, Calif., Police Department shows Rachael Parker, a police records technician for the department. Parker was one of those listed as killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Manhattan Beach Police Department via AP)

This photo provided by Marissa Nino shows a spring, 2017 self-portrait by her cousin Karessa Royce, 22, lower right, and her friend Pam Rios in Las Vegas. When Royce was wounded in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Rios rushed her to an ambulance which took her to a hospital. She was shot in the shoulder and is in intensive care following surgery for a collapsed lung, but is expected to survive. (Marissa Nino/Karessa Royce via AP)

This undated photo shows John Phippen, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Sandy Casey, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Bailey Schweitzer, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, photo provided by Tom Day Sr., shows his son Tom Day Jr, with Day Jr.'s family, at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Day Jr., was one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at the music festival. (Courtesy of Tom Day Jr. via AP)

This undated photo shows Brennan Stewart, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Stacee Etcheber, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

In this June 6, 2015 photo, U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Charleston Hartfield of the 100th Quartermaster Company poses for a photo at Rainbow Falls near Hilo, Hawaii. Hartfield was one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Sgt. Walter Lowell/U.S. Army National Guard via AP)

This undated photo shows Calla Medig, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Heather Warino Alvarado, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo provided by EFS Advisors shows Steven Berger. Berger was one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Courtesy of EFS Advisors via AP)

This undated photo shows Melissa Ramirez, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Ontario Police Department shows Officer Michael Gracia. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Gracia was off duty when he was injured during a mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas. (Ontario Police Department via AP)

This undated photo shows Sonny Melton, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Quinton Robbins, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Nicol Kimura, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Jordyn Rivera, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Laura Shipp, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Cameron Robinson, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Lisa Patterson, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Lisa Romero-Muniz, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Erick Silva, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This 2017 photo provided by Joyce Shipp shows her daughter Laura Shipp, right, and Laura's son Corey Shipp at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Laura Shipp was one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at the country music festival. (Joyce Shipp via AP)

This January 2015 photo provided by Joyce Shipp shows her daughter Laura Shipp, left, and Laura's son Corey Shipp during Corey's graduation from United States Marine Corps boot camp. Laura Shipp was one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Joyce Shipp via AP)

This undated photo shows John Phippen, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Brennan Stewart, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo provided by Kyle Kraska shows Jennifer Topaz Irvine, who was one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Courtesy of Kyle Kraska via AP)

This undated photo provided by her son Jeff Rees, right, shows Denise Cohen, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Courtesy of Jeff Rees via AP)

This undated photo shows Dana Gardner, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo provided by Robert Alexander shows Christopher Roybal who was one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Robert Alexander via AP)

This undated photo provided by Robert Alexander shows from left, Ray Sweeney, Christopher Roybal, Travis Janda at Crunch Fitness in La Mirada, Colo. Roybal was one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Robert Alexander via AP)

This undated photo shows Andrea Castilla, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Brian Fraser, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Keri Lynn Galvan, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

This undated photo shows Rocio Guillen, one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Facebook via AP)

In this 2015 photo released by Makenzie Hollar, Bailey Schweitzer is seen in her high school senior portrait. Schweitzer was one of the people killed in Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at a country music festival. (Courtesy of Makenzie Hollar via AP)