Saban: Texas A&M is the best team Tide will face so far

University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)- This weekend the Alabama Crimson Tide head to College Station to face an unranked Texas A&M team. Head coach Nick Saban calls the Aggies the best team Alabama will face so far this year, and that includes a game against Florida State in week one.

The Tide are a 26.5 point favorite on the road. However, if last year’s game is any indication this one might be closer. The Aggies had a lead on the Tide in the second half in 2016, only for the Tide to score 20 straight points in the last 21 minutes to win the game. Check out Nick Saban’s press conference from Wednesday above.

