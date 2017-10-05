Students join law enforcement for active shooter drill

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Students participated with law enforcement in an active shooter drill at Sardis High School Thursday. The simulation began with gunfire in the hallways, signaling students to react.

“Even when you know it’s a drill, it’s still really scary to hear gunshots in your own school,” said Sardis High senior Sarah Grace Battles.

Two men with guns infiltrated the school campus as part of the active shooter drill.

“We heard one really close so we all kind of like Jules over the desks to the corner of the room and we locked the doors, barricaded the doors and turned all the lights off,” said Battles.

She and her classmates hid while other students ran to escape.

“With the events in Vegas happening so recent then it puts a whole another element on it. You know, our mindset changes to this just happened a couple of days ago,” said Chief Deputy Michael Barton with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. “This is training. This is the real deal, it could be real here in Etowah County and we have to be prepared for that.”

Deputies and local officers had to locate the shooters and neutralize them, then clear the building so that paramedics could treat the wounded.

It’s a lot of practice and preparation for the unthinkable, but they believe it’s training that could save lives.

“The tragedy in Las Vegas has certainly changed everyone’s mindset and once again has got everyone thinking,” said Etowah County Schools Superintendent Alan Cosby. “We want everyone to be aware because I think that our awareness is what would hopefully mitigate a circumstance such as this.”

“It’s better to know than to not know and have something happen like that,” said Battles.

While everyone hopes the students never have to use the training in a real life situation, law enforcement says it’s best to be as prepared as possible.