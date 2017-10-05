Teens charged with burglary of Rudd Middle School after caught in the act on school bus cameras

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four teens between the ages of 13 and 15 are facing charges after allegedly burglarizing Rudd Middle School.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer was called to the school’s office to review video footage from a school bus camera. The school was routinely auditing the bus video when they found three buses had been started and driven around the school parking lot by a group of teenagers.

Using the video footage, school resource deputies identified four teen suspects involved in breaking into and moving the buses. They were found to be students from Rudd Middle School and nearby Pinson Valley High School.

The investigation revealed the teens had also broken into the school and stolen mobile phones, a laptop, and tablets. The teens also vandalized the school by breaking windows and discharging fire extinguishers.

Deputies were able to contact each of the teens and their parents. The stolen property was recovered and returned to the school.

On October 4, deputies obtained juvenile petitions formally charging the teens with Burglary 2nd Degree, Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle, Theft of Property 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. The teens also face administrative discipline from the school system.

The names of the teens are withheld due to their age.