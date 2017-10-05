Tropical Storm Watch issued for Alabama’s Gulf Coast; Prater says Central AL will be impacted this weekend

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued as of Thursday night for Mobile and Baldwin counties ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

CBS 42 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Mark Prater says Saturday, the Central Alabama area will begin to see the first signs of Nate. He has issued a Weather ALERT for Sunday:

“The track of the storm is going to be critical in what kind of weather we have for our area here later into the weekend,” Prater said Thursday evening. “As of now, the model consensus is very solid on bringing the storm into the Biloxi, Mississippi area and traveling north up 20/59 through west Alabama which will put us in the mix for very active weather.

“Tornadoes and sustained winds will be likely with this storm,” Prater explained. “The further south you are, the stronger the winds will, but about 3/4 of our viewing area will be dealing with wind, heavy rain and the tornado threat. Please understand, these spin up tornadoes can be very dangerous. We’ve already had two storms pass through the state this year and tornadoes did extensive damage in several areas.”

