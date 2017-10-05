Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announces run for governor

By Published:
Mayor Walter Maddox of Tuscaloosa, Ala.(center), along with Maj. Gen. Todd T. Semonite and other members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, inspects debris removal operations following tornado damage from April 27. The Corps of Engineers, as part of the federal response to the disaster, directs the massive effort to remove vegetation, construction damage, and other destruction from communities throughout the city, Tuscaloosa County, and other areas of Alabama. USACE is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Alabama through debris management, to include separating debris piles and conducting debris clearance and removal; and hauling and installing temporary housing units following the severe spring storms in the area. USACE is performing its work safely and in an environmentally sensitive fashion. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Jeffrey Henon)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Walt Maddox officially announced his run for governor of Alabama in a video released on his website.

In the video, Maddox pledges to rebuild the public’s trust in our government.

“I believe in Alabama and I believe in our potential which is why I believe that we must solve the crisis of leadership,” Maddox said. “In the past 18 months, the Governor, the Speaker, the Chief Justice, and the Majority Leader have left office in shame. And, when courage was required, silence was the only response from Montgomery’s leaders.”

Maddox, who is currently serving his fourth term as mayor of Tuscaloosa, plans to run as a Democrat.

