Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announces run for governor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Walt Maddox officially announced his run for governor of Alabama in a video released on his website.

In the video, Maddox pledges to rebuild the public’s trust in our government.

“I believe in Alabama and I believe in our potential which is why I believe that we must solve the crisis of leadership,” Maddox said. “In the past 18 months, the Governor, the Speaker, the Chief Justice, and the Majority Leader have left office in shame. And, when courage was required, silence was the only response from Montgomery’s leaders.”

Maddox, who is currently serving his fourth term as mayor of Tuscaloosa, plans to run as a Democrat.

