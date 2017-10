CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman Police are searching for the suspect responsible for robbing Traditions Bank.

According to police, the suspect claimed to be armed during the robbery though no weapon was presented.

Officials describe the suspect as an older white male wearing a blue cap and a grey t-shirt. He fled southbound on Highway 31 in a dark-colored Jeep Liberty.

If you see this man or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Cullman Police Department at 256-775-7170.