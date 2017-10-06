Hueytown Police investigating possible homicide after young man’s body found

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown Police are investigating a possible homicide after the body of a young black male was found this morning, partially clothed, near Johns Road.

According to the police chief, the body was found near the 6400 block of Johns Road in Hueytown. Police were alerted to the scene after a passerby called to report what they saw.

Police tell us it appears the body had not been out there for longer than possibly overnight.

This is a developing story; tune into CBS 42 News at Noon for the latest details and check back here for updates.

 

